Both of Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parades Canceled Due to COVID-19

Mayor Brown stated, “Nobody is more sensitive to the concerns of the downtown business community than I am, so this is very disappointing. But like cities across the nation, we concluded that due to the large volume of marchers and spectators…having parades at this time poses an unnecessary risk to public health.”

After the announcement to cancel both St. Patrick’s Day parades, Mayor Brown and South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon moved forward with the annual Irish Flag Raising in Niagara Square.

Mayor Brown stated, “Our community is steeped in Irish history and tradition, and my Administration is always pleased to shine a light on the many positive contributions of Irish Americans to our culture in Buffalo. While health matters forced us to postpone our City’s festive parades, I’m pleased that the Irish Flag will wave proudly outside Buffalo City Hall, and in partnership with the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team, our skyline will be lit in green on weekends throughout the month of March.”

“The Irish have played a large role in the history of Buffalo – as laborers, civil servants, religious clergy and community leaders,” said Council Member Scanlon. “Our ancestors who immigrated here helped to build this City. Despite numerous obstacles upon their arrival in this country, they persevered, and left a legacy we are very proud of and that we take time to celebrate during this season.”

In closing, Mayor Brown added, “City residents should continue to exercise basic precautions while going about their lives: wash your hands, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. To ensure City residents have the facts and resources they need to protect themselves from COVID-19, the City posted a number of links to health information @ www.buffalony.gov.”

For more information about COVID-19, including symptoms of the Coronavirus, visit the Erie County Health Department website at www.erie.gov/health, call the State Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065

For further assistance, please call 3-1-1. Use BuffAlert to stay informed on important information like emergencies and cancellations. You can sign up by texting Join BuffAlert to 30890.