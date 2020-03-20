Bitters @ Home: Zach Hakes, Bar Director at Las Puertas

We spoke with Zach Hakes, Bar Director at Las Puertas, about how to enjoy a fine cocktail at home. Have a look at what he came up with on this first episode of Bitters: At Home. The drink is a riff off an old fashioned. If you don’t have bitters, try chamomile tea. You’ll see.
