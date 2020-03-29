Bird Island Pier is Now Closed; NFTA Suspends Fare Collections for Public Transit

In Buffalo, the parks remain open for passive use at this point, but there are some park-like amenities that are completely closed off to the public. Mayor Brown has announced that the Bird Island Pier is no longer accessible for the foreseeable future. Bird Island Pier is the long stretch of break wall that leads from the foot of West Ferry (Broderick Park), stretching out under the Peace Bridge, towards Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. It is likely that the closure is in place due to the inability to pass by others along the route, while keeping a safe distance.
Another item of significant interest is that the NFTA has temporarily waived fare collections on all bus routes, paratransit service, and Metro Rail. This new ordinance will help to protect workers who will no longer have to collect fares, thus putting them into close proximity with riders. Moving forward, bus passengers will access the buses at the rear. Riders with mobility issues will still be allowed to use the front doors.
