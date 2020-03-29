Bird Island Pier is Now Closed; NFTA Suspends Fare Collections for Public Transit

Healing Power of Plants on March 29 is Canceled and will be rescheduled.

The COVID-19 situation is a rapidly evolving and the health and safety of all visitors, staff, volunteers and our extended community is extremely important.

In order to reduce the number of individuals gathering at one time at the Botanical Gardens, the Healing Power of Plants on March 29 is Cancelled and will be rescheduled.

March 29

10am-3pm

Included with admission

The Healing Power of Plants encourages visitors to explore the healing power of plants for mind, body, and spirit. From 10:00am-3:00pm this event is an opportunity to explore the many healing properties of plants and the natural world. Several plant and health centered community partners will be visiting the Botanical Gardens to share information and provide demonstrations.

Event partners (listed below) will be stationed throughout the Botanical Gardens and visitors are encouraged to explore the on-site Medicinal Garden that will be the highlight of the event. The Medicinal Garden is made possible by generous support from Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, part of Catholic Health and D’Youville School of Pharmacy. The Botanical Gardens’ horticultural staff will be interacting with attendees and will be available to answer plant questions. Select medicinal plants will also be available for sale.

This event is included with admission to the Botanical Gardens and is made possible by D’Youville College School of Pharmacy and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Catholic Health

Partners include:

D’Youville College School of Pharmacy

Earth Spirit

Parkinson’s Foundation, WNY Chapter

Northeast Integrative Medicine

12 Fat Mushrooms