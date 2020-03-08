Shrimp & Grits ‘Biggie Brunch Day Party’ @ The Oakk Room

It’s been over a decade since the Oakk Room opened at 1435 Main Street. Since that time, there have been countless events and social engagements held at the venue, a few of which we have covered, but nothing like the upcoming Biggie Brunch Day Party.
If there was ever an artist whose songs would transfer to a fun restaurant brunch menu, it would have to be The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Biggie’s beats and lyrics managed to transcend cultures and even generations. AllMusic even touted the rapper as “the savior of East Coast hip-hop.”
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy lunch, starting at noon today, The Oakk Room invites you to swing by to enjoy their Biggie Brunch Day Party, featuring such dishes as:
- Big Poppa (steak, cheese eggs, toast & grape jelly)
- Going Back to Cali (fried chicken with buttermilk waffles)
With boozy brunch drinks that include:
- Mo Money Mo Problems (peach Long Island)
- I Got A Story To Tell (Bed-Stuy juice)
This is just one of many of The Oakk Room’s themed brunches and events, so if you happen to miss out, be sure to follow them on Facebook. The Sunday Funday Celebration kicks off at noon with a live DJ and a special Notorious B.I.G. brunch menu.
The Oakk Room | 1435 Main Street | Buffalo NY | 716-771-2773 | Facebook
