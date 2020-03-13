Big Reveal: Redevelopment Plans for 10 Howard Street

Another near east side building has a residential future. Nidus Development’s Kanaka Partners, llc is seeking to redevelop 10 Howard Street, a former telephone switching center at the northeast corner of Howard and Jefferson Avenue, into a residential building. A four-story addition would be constructed east of the historic structure. In all, the building would include 33 apartments consisting of 15 studios, 12 one-bedroom, and six two-bedroom units. 1,326 sq.ft. of commercial space and nine covered parking spaces would be available on the first floor of the addition.
Nidel Development is headed by Dr. Gregory Daniel. The Williamsville-based firm has projects in Georgia and Texas and is currently converting the former Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue into 105 luxury apartments and restaurant space.
Silvestri Architects P.D. is working on plans for the Howard Street project. It requires a rezoning of the vacant lot at 12 Howard from single-family to mixed-use edge zoning. The project site is located south of the recently redeveloped Willert Park housing project and north of the Larkin District. To the east, NY Veterans Housing Coalition is proposing to redevelop School No. 75 and surrounding land to create up to 50 apartments and 15 townhouses.
Redevelopment Plans for 10 Howard Street
