Big Reveal: Redevelopment Plans for 10 Howard Street

Classes facilitated by Registered Lily Dale Medium Celeste Elliott

You can register for both Connect Your Spirit Team & Controlling Empathic Ability together and Save! Or register separately and just come to the one you’re interested in.

Each workshop is $35.

If you register for both you will save $10. Both are $60

Register on this link for both, or

Call or text 716-930-5011, or e mail grangie26@yahoo.com

Saturday, March 21st

Connect With Your Spirit Team

Everyone has a team around them in spirit that is helping them through both easy things and difficult. Many people have questions about who is around them and on their team. This class will help answer the more common questions such as: if we should we be reaching out to them, and if so, what can they help us with, can a relative be a part of your Spirit Team, and how build your relationship to them.

This class is for students who have an interest in who is helping them from spirit, what kind of team they are capable of building, the roles your team may play in daily life, intuitive work and mediumship. There will be personal exercises in meeting your team, asking them questions, active listening, and developing a collaborative plan for personal and spiritual growth. $35

From 9:30-12

Controlling Empathic Ability

In this class you will learn to build, expand and control your empathic ability.

What does it mean to be an “Empath” or “Empathic”? It’s just another way that spirit

helps you understand we are all connected. You may feel or sense someones

emotions, physical issues and mistake them for your own. That can be very useful in

everyday life, business, and or your Mediumship practice. Any student of any ability level can take this class from beginner too advanced.

Come prepared for a very hands on class with individual, one on one and or group

exercises. Come prepared to learn and grow in a fun, no-fail environment.

$35

From 1-3:30

—

Celeste Elliott

716-589-0701