Because now, especially now, #localmatters.

A few of the very important things that make #Buffalo different: a grand legacy, the unique, combined aspirations people who live here have for the city…and the concern we have for each other.
The greatest articulation of Buffalo is the people who live here, how we look out for each other, take care of one another—how we live up to the slogan, City of Good Neighbors.
And while our community has never faced such a daunting challenge, we know we’re going to get through it by living up to our legacy and being the Buffalonians we’ve always been.
While our priority is taking care of ourselves and our loved ones, let’s prepare for this crisis and take care of each other at the same time. Shop at stores and markets our neighbors work at and own. Order take-out from independent local restaurants. Drink beer crafted here and spirits distilled locally. Let’s look out for each other. Because now, especially now, local matters.
Please consider sharing to spread the word.