Buffalo is now banding together in a unique way. Buffalo.FM and Ripe Audio are launching a new online concert series to help out local musicians who would normally be playing out in public. Like so many other businesses that are experiencing tough times, our musicians are in the same boat, as venues cancel performances and people are staying home.

Here’s the drill. A series of music performances will be held in Buffalo (starting next week), with no audiences in attendance. That performances will be videotaped (the shows will probably be 30-45 minutes), then uploaded onto the internet.

A crowdfunding effort has been launched, to support the efforts of the bands; those funds will be used to provide the bands with stipends to play. From there, each of the videos will have a link, where viewers can donate to the individual bands. The videos will also be archived on Buffalo.fm and its Youtube and Facebook channels.

Along with the stipend, and funds raised via the online airing of the performances, the bands will also receive a professional audio and video copy of the performances, according to Buffalo.fm. The Band Together Buffalo effort is open to all musicians in the WNY region. Click here for more information.

“As someone whose business is also dependent on the event/service industry, we are feeling the pain along with our local musician friends who are stressed out about all the cancellations over the last few days. This is our way to help our local live music family and provide continued entertainment for our fans and audience at Buffalo.fm at the same time.”

The concerts will be free to watch online, in hopes that viewers will donate to the cause.

“The goal is to help support Buffalo’s full -time musicians and artists during this public health crisis. Proceeds will go towards directly to the artists, helping to supplement income while their regular concerts and gigs are being canceled or postponed due to the crisis.” – Buffalo.FM and Ripe Audio

The entire Band Together Buffalo support effort will take place over the next 30 to 60 days.

Concerts will be viewable at Buffalo.fm as well as on Youtube and Facebook. You can also stay tuned to these websites to learn more about airing dates and times.

If you want to donate to the Go Fund Me crowdfunding campaign, click here.

Anyone not directly associated with the performance or who may showing flu or cold-like symptoms is asked to stay home and enjoy the show online. This project is organized under the 501 (c)(3), organization Buffalo Niagara Spirit, Inc. – all donations are tax-deductible.