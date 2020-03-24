Assemblyman Ryan calls on Musk to Produce Ventilators in Buffalo

More and more companies are transitioning away from producing their day to day products, to help fulfill the needs of those affected by COVID-19. That is what has prompted New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan to request that Tesla CEO Elon Musk pivot his corporate dealings in Buffalo, to begin manufacturing ventilators.
Seeing that Tesla has currently suspended the production at the Buffalo site (originally intended for solar components), there is an opportunity at hand to produce a significant number of ventilators. According to Governor Cuomo, New York State has access to 6000 ventilators, and is in need of a number somewhere between 18,000 and 37,000.
Musk recently announced that he is working on ventilator production, but has not mentioned anything about whether that plan includes the Buffalo plant as a possible manufacturing site.
“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge for New York, for our nation, and for the entire world,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “At this difficult time, it is critical that each of us do our part to ensure our state can respond to the growing pandemic. I thank Elon Musk and the team at Tesla for announcing that they are working on a plan. Tesla’s factory in Buffalo would be an ideal location to ramp up ventilator production, and I urge them to make this commitment immediately. New York State is the most impacted state in the nation. It makes sense that increased ventilator production would happen here to ensure we can meet the growing demand of our healthcare system.
“While we all work to protect ourselves and one another by reducing community spread, we know we must double down on our efforts to prepare New York’s healthcare system for the worst possible scenario,” Ryan added. “That means we must do everything possible to increase the number of ventilators available. There are still many uncertainties, but I know we will get through this crisis by working together.”
A copy of Ryan’s letter appears below, dated March 24, 2020
Dear Mr. Musk:
I write today regarding the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts to fight the virus and save lives. I want to thank you and your company for announcing a plan to make ventilators to help meet the need for this essential part of the response to help save lives during the pandemic. As your plans move forward, I urge you to ramp up ventilator production at the Tesla factory located in Buffalo, New York.
With COVID-19 impacting every segment of our society and economy, Tesla’s solar production factory in Buffalo has currently suspended operations. At this difficult time, it is critical that each of us do our part to ensure our state can respond to the growing pandemic. New York State is the most impacted state in the nation with over 20,000 cases of COVID-19, and the numbers are growing every day. It makes sense that increased ventilator production would happen here to ensure we can meet the growing demand of our healthcare system.