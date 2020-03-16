Artist Julian Montague graphically reminds us all to help “Flatten The Curve”

We’ve seen people in the food business, and the music business, trying to do their part to make sense of live during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Now we’re seeing some graphic artists do their thing. A few hours ago, artist Julian Montague released a new poster that sums up his thoughts on this trying time. According to Montague, the poster (free to download) is an artistic reminder that we should all be staying put, instead of acting irresponsibly.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been trying to come to grips with the emerging reality of the virus over the last few days,” said Montague. “By the end of the day on Friday my wife and I decided to heed the warnings and stay in as much as possible. My wife (Emma) is almost 8 months pregnant so there is an added stress of having to deal with the medical system very soon. Over the weekend I was surprised to see how many people were crowded into bars, they clearly didn’t understand the potential impact of what they were doing. I had learned about the ‘flatten the curve’ concept from various news stories that used the curve graph. It seemed to me the simplest way to communicate the concept and impact of distancing, so I made my own version of the graph and added a command to go home.”

I asked Montague about any inspiration that he drew, when coming up with the design.

“A lot of my work draws on the conventions of mid-century graphic design style, but this piece isn’t making any direct references to the past, I’m just trying to communicate clearly. I hope that people start to take these messages seriously, we are running out of time to slow this thing down.”

Anyone looking for an artistic reminder about the importance of flattening the curve, is invited to download a high resolution version on Montague’s website.