Later on this evening, as you’re sitting at home – probably feeling a little anxious – you are invited to join members of your community as they take to their porches and front stoops in solidarity. The North Buffalo Organization is reminding people that we are all in this together, no matter where they find themselves during these times of uncertainty.
Just as New Yorkers and Italians are singing from their balconies, and Spaniards are applauding doctors, nurses, etc. from open windows, in Buffalo we have access to our porches to send out our own inspirations of hope. After all, we are The City of Good Neighbors.
Remember, this is not an excuse to invite friends and family over for a drink, this is simply a way for people to enjoy a sense of normalcy for a few moments. It might be a little chilly, so dress warm.
A Night to Unite Our Community takes place today, Friday March 20, from 6pm to 6:15pm. Take a breather, catch some fresh air, wave a flag, and shout out a “hello” to your neighbors. Sing if you want.
Hopefully we will hear about more of these types of neighborhood feel good efforts being organized around the city, nightly, weekly, or whenever inspiration strikes. We will keep you posted.
Photo by Jordan Bauer