Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A Night to Unite Our Community

0 Comments

Later on this evening, as you’re sitting at home – probably feeling a little anxious – you are invited to join members of your community as they take to their porches and front stoops in solidarity. The North Buffalo Organization is reminding people that we are all in this together, no matter where they find themselves during these times of uncertainty.

Just as New Yorkers and Italians are singing from their balconies, and Spaniards are applauding doctors, nurses, etc. from open windows, in Buffalo we have access to our porches to send out our own inspirations of hope. After all, we are The City of Good Neighbors.

Remember, this is not an excuse to invite friends and family over for a drink, this is simply a way for people to enjoy a sense of normalcy for a few moments. It might be a little chilly, so dress warm.

A Night to Unite Our Community takes place today, Friday March 20, from 6pm to 6:15pm. Take a breather, catch some fresh air, wave a flag, and shout out a “hello” to your neighbors. Sing if you want.

Hopefully we will hear about more of these types of neighborhood feel good efforts being organized around the city, nightly, weekly, or whenever inspiration strikes. We will keep you posted.

Photo by Jordan Bauer

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments