A Compounding Threat: NYS Trusted Traveler Program Removal

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership (BNP) is asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to suspend its decision to remove the NYS Trusted Traveler Program. Over the years, this program has allowed people to move more freely across the border to and from Canada, which has not only promoted tourism, but also job creation.

According to the BNP, it is of utmost importance for the federal and state government to work together to reinstate the Trusted Traveler Program (Global Entry, FAST, SENTRI, and NEXUS), which has helped to propel this mega-region forward due to strong bi-national collaboration. In order to show that crucial steps need to be taken, the BNP has broken down the cross border economy by the numbers:

Our bi-national region encompasses a population of over eight million people and generates over $400 billion in gross domestic product

Over 680,000 jobs in New York State directly dependent on trade and investment with Canada

The Niagara region in Canada is home to 930 companies generating $4.5 billion CAD of direct trade with the United States, supporting 33,450 jobs

40% of trucks crossing the Peace Bridge rely on the Fast Program

25% of cars crossing the Peace Bridge rely on the NEXUS Program, with that percentage increases during tourism season competitive region.

As a result of the ban, the Partnership has joined together with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, to call for the reinstatement of the NYS Trusted Traveler Program, on behalf of the groups’ collective members.

Below is letter (PDF) from the three groups, which was recently sent to Chad F. Wolf, Acting Secretary US Department of Home Security

Binational-opposition-to-trusted-traveler-program-removal-2-21-2020

Has your business begun to feel the effects of the ban, since first announced on February 6? Join the BNP campaign and share a testimonial. Help shed light on the real impact this ban is having on our region’s businesses. Tell Your Story.

Take Action! Use this easy Voter Voice platform to ask DHS to suspend its decision while the two sides negotiate a way forward.