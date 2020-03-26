A Broad Community Bands Together In Latest Relief Effort

It’s all hands on deck these days. Businesses and organizations from all around the region are contributing funds, services, and products to those most in need.

Just yesterday, Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE), in partnership with the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations, stated that the coalition would provide at least $1.2 million in direct community aid to Western New York residents. The funds will be distributed to the Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund (CCRF), formed by 18 local foundations, including Wilson, Oishei, Wendt, M&T, and Lee. The CCRF fund has already committed $4 million to local relief efforts that are helping to thwart the pandemic, while offering aid to those affected by it.

“We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community,” said PSE President and CEO Kim Pegula. “Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don’t yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts.”

“Terry and I have always believed that something positive can come out of something negative, and we pray this situation is no exception,” she added.

At the same time, the Chinese Club of WNY (CCWNY) has announced that it too is partaking in the widespread relief effort. According to Yanhong Baranski, president of the CCWNY, thousands of medical masks have been ordered, to be donated to the WNY medical community. 1000 medical masks have already been delivered to the Buffalo Medical Group, while 3,000 medical masks were delivered to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital (MFSH). An additional 6000 medical masks are also on their way, designated for local doctors and hospital units that are at extreme risk. Altogether 14,000 masks, sourced from China, will be donated to medical institutions throughout WNY, including MFSH, Roswell Park, and CHS Mercy Hospital.

“We are Chinese, but we are also Americans and Buffalonians,” said Baranski, despite recent racist remarks toward Chinese and Chinese American community concerning COVID-19. “We love this country and care for people here. We should not fight, we should love each other.”