600+ Artworks, 191 Artists, and A Dozen Performers for Live on Five

This coming Saturday, March 14, 191 visual artists and more than a dozen performers will be participating in Live on Five – Buffalo Arts Studio’s only fundraiser for 2020. Altogether, there will be over 600 5″x5″ artworks showcased at the event, created by some of the best and brightest talents in the WNY art community. Each of the 600 works will be on sale for just $25, with all of the profits benefitting Buffalo Arts Studio.
5”x5” Art Sale Participating Artists
Bruce Adams, Angella Aliaga, Evelyn Angier Allen, Amble Design (Tim Patch, Alexandra Sperrazza) Joanna Angie, Monica Angle, Morgan Arnett, Aspire iExpress, WNY, Colleen Ayson, Carolyn Baach, Jozef Bajus, Sheila Barcik, Mary Begley, Annie Beilski, Obsidian Bellis, Madeleine Bergman, Dennis Bertram, Amanda Besl, Andrew Biggie, Julia Bottoms, Karen Buchner, David Buck, Barbara Buckman, Tricia Butski, Colleen Buzzard, Amy Capalbo, Michelle Capizzi, Claudia Carballada, Diane Cardarelli, Jay Carrier, Millie Chen, Linda Chodos, Tanya Chutko, Jean Clemens, Charles Clough, Don Clutterbuck, David Corbett, Pam Cox, Frannie Cratin, Robin Crawford, Devon Cudmore, Gus Dana, Janet Deese, Michael Degnan, Caitlin Deibel, Suzann Denny, Dianna Derhak, Matt Duquette, Kasey Edgerton, Jack Edson, Dylan England, Eric Evinczik, Robbi Fabretti, Sean Favata, Jill Favata, Corinne Favata, Emma Ferguson, Dorothy Fitzgerald, Robert Fleming, Josh Flores, Patrick Foran, Staff and Students of The Foundry, Fotini Galanes, Christopher Galley, Jo Galley, Sam Gartz, Sussan Giallombardo, Maggie Giamo, Brandon James Giessmann, Elise Girardi, Carly Glashauser, Pam Glick, John Hart, Barbara Hart, Fata Haskovic, Evan Hawkins, Brenton Heath, Sandra Heath, Allan Hebeler, Gina Herron, Cory Hill, Kathleen Howell, Jayne Hughes, Marie Tulett Hutton, Janet Ide, Janet Jackson, Cheryl Jackson, Kris Jones, Paul Kalinowski, Carol Kamph, Kyla Kegler
100,000 square feet of live music, live mural painting, live art-making demos, while exploring more than 40 open artist studios.
Travis Keller, Dot Keller, Becky Koenig, kc kratt, Maria Pabico LaRotonda, Mark Lavatelli, Allison Lawless, Elizabeth Leader, Grace Lewonka, Polly Little, Erin Long, Sandy Ludwig, Robert Lynch, William Maggio, Heather Maher, George Mai, Michael Mararian, Maureen Mary, Lisa McBride, Brenda McCabe, Ruth McCarthy, Andrew McGarva, Gerald Mead, Dominique Mediak-Pirigyi, Ruby Merritt, Cathy Shuman Miller, Ann Moody, Michael Morgulis, Bonnie Morrisey, MJ Myers, Aprille Nace, Cathy Nacov, Matthew Nagowski, Joshua Nickerson, Ginny O’Brien, Cindy O’Mara, Cassandra Ott, Roberto Pacheco, Andrea Pawarski, Emily Peca, Betty Pitts-Foster, Patrick Pritchard, Sean Henry Raess, Reinhard Reitzenstein, Elaina Pike Riccardi, Peg Riexinger, Martha Rogala, Mary Rouse, Audrey Ross Sanders, Barbara Rowe, Misha Russo, Jennifer Ryan, Carlye Sager, Matt Sagurney, Rob Sanders, Kath Schifano, Jeremiah Schmellino, Angela Scinta, Paula Sćiuk, Katie Sehr, Jody Selin, Rachel Shelton, Kathleen Sherin, Mizin Shin, Carol Siracuse, Mark Snyder, Peter Sowiski, Nancy Spector, Catherine Linder Spencer, Nancy Stempien, Trudy Stern, Shakyna Stevenson, Deb Stewart, Delores (Ann) Stievater, Jump Start Students, Nancy Thayer, Phyllis Thompson, Catherine Tillou, Chuck Tingley, Nancy Tobin, Rich Tomasello, Linda Toomey, Kurt Treeby, Joan Turrell, Dana Tyrrell, Katie Virag, Edreys Wajed, Budnyah Williams, Rebecca Wing, Christine Wirth, Gary Wolfe, Claire Wrazin, Mary Wyrick, Sara Zak, Muhammad Z Zaman, Joe Ziolkowski
Live Painting in Community Space (Suite 500)
Claudia Carballada
Travis Keller
Edreys Wajed
Alexa Wajed
Sara Zak Muhammad Zaman
Live Ceramics Demonstrations in Ceramics (Suite 508)
Andrea Pawarski
Nancy Thayer
Tenant Participation
Over 20 suites on the fifth floor will be open to the public, including interactive activities and unique retail presented by creative businesses like 26 Shirts, Store 716, and You Gotta Know Games. In addition, service organizations like VOICE Buffalo, First Hand Learning, Inc., and Full Circle Family Services will exhibit artwork and activities created by their employees, volunteers, and clients. Artists including Frannie Cratin, William Koch, Betty Leader, Erin Long, Nancy Tobin, Dorothy Keller, David Durner, Martha Marlette, Barbara Hart, Ruth McCarthy, Chris Hannah Walsh, and the 32 Studio Artists inside Buffalo Arts Studio will open their spaces and share their work with the public.
Performers
Americana Raga: Padmanabha/Strongmen Duo, Curtis Lovell, Pine Fever, and Jeremiah McClain will perform in the Joanna Angie Gallery inside Buffalo Arts Studio, Suite 500. Deadwolf, Baby Machines, and Lesionread and will take over a large, empty suite at the other end of the fifth floor of TriMain. Elena Erokhina, Nickel City String Band, Dennis Duling, and Andrew Biggie will perform inside artist studios, and Banjo Juice Jazz Band, Welks Mice, and Baby Machines will perform in interesting nooks throughout the evening.
Performing Acts (by time)
7:00pm
Jeremiah McClain – Suite 500
Dennis Duling Jazz Piano – Suite 502
Banjo Juice Jazz Band – Suite 530 (Hallway)
7:30pm
Baby Machines – Suite 555
Keith C. Richards & Delaney Reid – Suite 516
8:00pm
Americana Raga: Padmanabha/Strongmen Duo – Suite 500
Elena Erokhina – Suite 502
Nickel City String Band – Suite 551
8:30pm
Welks Mice – Suite 530 (Hallway)
Lesionread – Suite 555
9:00pm
Pine Fever – Suite 500
Andrew Biggie – Suite 551
Keith C. Richards & Delaney Reid – Suite 516
9:30pm Deadwolf – Suite 555
10:00pm Curtis Lovell – Suite 500
Food, Wine and Beer
Each bar will include Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio for our red and white wine options and Community Beer Works will offer Let’s Go Pils and That IPA as beer options
Pattaya Street Food
Papaya Salad – $5 | 3 Veggie Samosas – $5 | 2 Chicken Samosas – $5 | Sesame Cookie – $1
Kiosko Latino
Beef and Cheese Pastelillo- $4 | Pizza Pastelillo -$3 | Mexican Street Style Corn – $3 | Churros $2 | Veggie Taco, Beef Taco, or Chicken Taco – $4
Tickets for Live on Five can be purchased for $20 prior to the event through Buffalo Arts Studio’s website at: www.buffaloartsstudio.org/events/live-on-five