5 Loaves Farm’s Urban Maple Syrup Demo @ Rumsey Woods

Lovers of the outdoors, parks, trees, and syrup are invited to attend an upcoming Urban Maple Syrup Demo at Delaware Park – Rumsey Woods Shelter House.

5 Loaves Farm has partnered with Olmsted Parks Conservancy once again, to conduct the demo. The event would typically be followed by a pancake breakfast at the farm, but at this point it looks as if that has been postponed.”

“5 Loaves Farm has been providing healthy food, as well as educational, economic, and spiritual resources to our neighbors here in Buffalo since 2012,” said Matt Kauffman, co-owner of 5 Loaves Farm. “This partnership in Delaware Park helps highlight the assets our urban forests provide for city residents, produces local food, and involves high school students as well as families in learning about our urban forests.

“Each spring we obtain permits from parks department and coordinate with the foresters at Olmsted Parks Conservancy to identify which sugar maples can be tapped in the Rumsey Woods area. The first week of March, our youth employees, along with a group of high school students from Nichols school, helped us install the taps in the trees.

“The tour on March 21st is to learn about the process of making maple syrup, and its cultural significance in WNY. This is an opportunity to observe how 5 Loaves Farm makes maple syrup here in the city of Buffalo, and learn how it can be done even in an urban backyard,” Kauffman shared. “Usually the tour includes a taste test of the syrup made right here in Delaware Park, but again, with health concerns that will probably be left out of the tour this year. With the evolving health crisis we are facing, our Pancake Breakfast at the 5 Loaves Farmhouse (West Side at 70 W. Delavan) will most likely get postponed until later in the spring. As for the Urban Maple Sugar Demonstration, with it being outside, and a bit smaller gathering, we are still planning at this point to conduct the tour.”

Urban Maple Syrup Demo @ Rumsey Woods

Saturday, March 21

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Rumsey Woods Shelter House | Delaware Park

