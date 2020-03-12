 2020 ‘Love Your Block’ Grant Applications Now Available

Do you love your neighborhood? Of course you do. That’s why, for the second year in a row, Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Division of Citizen Services are offering Buffalo Love Your Block beautification grants for community organizations, including block clubs.

A study conducted by Urban Institute found that “The connection that Love Your Block forges between city leaders and citizens at the neighborhood level can be one of the most important catalysts for collective action by neighborhood residents. This connection between city officials and citizens boosts the social capital exercised by citizens who plan and implement Love Your Block projects and strengthen social cohesion.”

In September 2018, Cities of Service equipped the City of Buffalo with two AmeriCorps VISTAs and a budget of $25,000 over two years to develop volunteer-led neighborhood revitalization projects that address blight.

Grants up to $1,500 are available for community organizations that are interested in beautifying their neighborhoods, while combatting blight. Funding ranges from from $750 to $1,500. In 2020, small and local businesses are eligible to apply, although the City encourages business owners to team up with lock clubs or nonprofit based organizations to capitalize on teamwork.

Preference will be given to projects within the established target neighborhoods: Kensington-Bailey, Broadway-Fillmore, Upper West Side, Masten Park, and Riverside, according to The City of Buffalo.

Examples of these projects include:

Turning a vacant lot into a community garden

Covering up an unsightly building with a mural

Installing yard lights throughout a neighborhood

Beautifying vacant lots

Erasing graffiti tags

Combatting illegal dumping

During the first year of the funding initiative, over 20 projects were implemented. In year two, five grant workshops will be held over the following three weeks (see schedule below). Applications are due on April 20, with projects targeted to be completed in summer 2020.

Five grant-writing workshops will be held to offer the mini-grant applicants assistance with filling out applications.

Dates and locations of grant-writing workshops in each target neighborhood:

MARCH 16

Frank E. Merriweather Library

1324 Jefferson Ave. @ 6pm-7:30pm

MARCH 19

Buffalo State Community Academic Center

214 Grant St. @ 6pm-7:30pm

MARCH 24

Fillmore Forward

780 Fillmore Ave. @ 5:30pm-7pm

MARCH 25

Kensington-Bailey National Housing Services

995 Kensington Ave. @ 5:30pm-7pm

MARCH 30

Elaine M. Panty (formerly Riverside Branch) Library

820 Tonawanda St. @ 5:30pm-7pm

For more information regarding Year Two of Buffalo’s Love Your Block program and the mini-grant application, please visit buffaloveyourblock.org, email loveyourblock@city-buffalo.com or call (716) 851-5515.