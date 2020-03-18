100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry offers South Side Pick-Up

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry has come up with a creative meal plan for those looking to swing by their establishment. Not only do they offer pick-up service at Richardson-Olmsted Campus’s south side circular driveway, they have also designed an online ordering platform that is pretty tight.

“Dinner service orders will be secured online via 100 Acres website and our team members will bring home-cooked meals and wine straight your car. Simply pull up to Hotel Henry’s South Entrance off Forest Avenue and our staff will run down the historic stairs to conveniently deliver your car-side order.” – 100 Acres

The current online order menu (Wednesday through Sunday) includes farm sources meal options such as Vegetarian Family Meal (options to serve 1 through 4), Roasted Erba Verde Chicken (whole or half), Pork Belly Curry (options to serve 1 through 4), Homemade Soup (mushroom cheddar and tomato basil – choose pint or quart), Á La Carte (flat bread, hummus, pickled veggies, etc.) – there’s even beer (ranging from six pack of Labatt Blue Light to Resurgence Cosmic Truth IPA) and wine (including whites, reds, and sparkling options). Topping it off, there’s an option to get a Big Cookie and/or Kombucha!

Their South Side Pick-Up program starts with an online visit, which is extremely well thought out and executed. The website is succinctly orchestrated to streamline the ordering process, including play by play instructions on how to perfectly execute an order.

1. TIME YOUR PICK UP

Choose a pick up time and add it to your cart. We are currently accepting day-of orders, available for pick-up Wednesday through Sunday 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. Place your order any time of day and choose your pick up time from the drop down menu. When placing your order, please allow us at least 30 minutes to prepare your food.

2. SELECT YOUR MEAL

Choose from our menu of home-cooked dinner options made with locally-sourced ingredients. Add desired items to your cart. Enter your payment information and complete the checkout process via our website. If you have any special requests or dietary restrictions, please call 716-955-1511.

3. SOUTH SIDE PICK UP

Simply pull up to Hotel Henry’s South Side Entrance off Forest Avenue (444 Forest Avenue). When you pull up, please text or call 716-955-1511 with your order name and a brief description of your vehicle. Our staff will run down the historic stairs to conveniently deliver your car-side order.

To try out this new online ordering and pick-up system, click here.

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Circle | Buffalo, NY 14213 | 716.955.1511