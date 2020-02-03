Where to Watch: Nerd Scene’s 2020 Oscar Picks

The nominees for this category are pretty diverse this year. They range from fun and upbeat to sad and dramatic. That being said, “Stand Up” from ​Harriet ​is my choice to win the Academy Award for Original Song. “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from ​Toy Story 4​ may be a good song about self love, but it’s pretty goofy. “I’m Standing With You” from ​Breakthrough shows off how talented Chrissy Metz is as a singer, but it’s extremely repetitive. “Into the Unknown” from ​Frozen II​ is good, but not even as good as the song from the first ​Frozen​ movie. “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from ​Rocketman​ is both fun and an important song about self love, and would have been my pick if it weren’t for “Stand Up.”

“Stand Up” from ​Harriet​ is sung from the point of view of Harriet Tubman about everything she has done for other people. It is more than powerful. This song has to win for Best Original Song this year.

Production Design

I can see this one going to a few of the nominees, but since I have to pick only one, it’ll have to be​ Jojo Rabbit.​ I thought about choosing​ 1917​ because of its impressive war set pieces, but Jojo Rabbit​ has that and much more. The German town, both inside and outside the houses, are bright and optimistic, adding to the rather unconventional tone for a WWII movie. The interior of Jojo’s house is realistically cluttered, like someone actually lives there. The inside of Elsa’s “room” tells the viewer a lot about the character and her past life. The destruction is Germany caused by the battle at the end of the film is incredible. It conveys a tone shift while still feeling cohesive with the rest of the movie. The production design team managed to pull off very different kinds of sets in one movie, with a lot of close attention to detail. It’s all impressive enough to give ​Jojo Rabbit t​ he win.

Short Film (Animated)

Kitbull ​is the obvious choice for Best Animated Short Film. The other nominees, like ​Hair Love,​ use unique animation styles and are chock-full of vivid emotion, but none are on the same level as ​Kitbull.​ Going into ​Kitbull​, I thought it was just going to be a cute story about a cat and a dog. However, it soon shows how dark it is. It uses pleasant visuals and covers a tragic and very real issue to convey a theme of being kind to and not judging others based on their past or their hardships. It does all this in just nine minutes as well! ​Kitbull​ blew me away and should win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.