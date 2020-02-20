What’s the Plan? Office Space

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Main Place Liberty Group are planning to convert the Main Place Mall into office space.  The owners also have a tentative deal to purchase the adjacent Fernbach Parking Ramp on Franklin Street from the City.  Mayor Brown included the announcement in his State of the City address.  The redevelopment effort carries a $10 million price tag.

The 171,000 sq.ft. mall is currently mostly occupied by telecommunications companies. Former storefronts are walled off, hiding computer equipment and employees that have been drawn to the building due to its technology infrastructure.  The Greenhouse Food Court and a few retail tenants are scattered throughout the complex.

Negotiations are underway between Main Place Liberty Group and several prospective tech-related office tenants, officials said.

Also to be determined is the future of remaining retail tenants and those in the mall’s Greenhouse Food Court. The mall has six retail tenants: a Well Care outlet, A Dollar deep discount store, Sterling Optical, Stepping Shoes, Cafe Taza and Gino & Joe’s Pizzeria — also one of six outlets in the food court.

Tentative plans call for the mall to be developed into modern open offices featuring soft seats and couches as well as collaboration rooms.

