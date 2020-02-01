Welcome to the Niagara Open Coffee Club

There’s a new informal think tank gathering in Niagara Falls called Niagara Open Coffee Club (NOCC). The coffee club is in place that is reminiscent of the way Buffalo Open Coffee Club works. Similar to the Buffalo version, the Niagara Falls club offers entrepreneurs a chance to talk about themselves and their projects, while learning from others what they are working on in the community. In the end, these types of coffee clubs are great ways to network.
Every industry, company stage and personality type is welcome.
Every Monday (starting on Monday, February 3rd), people will gather at F-Bites Café at 616 Niagara at 7th in Niagara Falls, upon which time those interested in presenting their ideas, thoughts, concerns, etc., as they relate to the regional startup community, will be given 60 seconds to tell the group:
- Who they are
- What they care about
- What they can GIVE to the community
- What they ASK of the group
The founders of NOCC are local leaders in the startup community who are looking to provide a supportive platform for those who might not otherwise have access to these types of resources.
“People should share upcoming events; celebrate successes & failures of their startups: let the room know they are looking for work; or break some hot news. Impromptu, informative and interesting. Once the last brave soul finishes, the room will reanimate as individuals pivot and crash immediately back into conversation. It’s time to seek those that sparked an idea, or to rekindle a conversation.” – NOCC
Here’s the schedule for each Monday morning:
- People will start arriving for a 7:30am opening
- Parking is available on Niagara Street and 7th Street
- Conversations with connections new and old should start from the moment people park
- Enter the F-Bites Café at 616 Niagara at 7th and grab a free coffee and/or buy something else. F-Bites Café provide free Starbucks coffee
- Sometime around 8:10am, a bellowing voice will quiet the crowd
- The floor is opened to anyone who wants to share their GIVE/ASK
Hosted by Niagara Global Tourism Institute
Lead image: Photo by Jessica Sysengrath