“Tuk Talks” – A 716 Documentary

By now you may have heard rumblings about Tuk Talks – a series of “on the road” discussions with local artists, presented by Madd Grafix, Queen City Tuk Tours, and Lit 716. These talks are essentially a series of video recordings, produced in various notable 716 locations, which are then screened at curated public venues. Ultimately, each of the episodes will be stitched together into a full length film version that will highlight this city’s culture, music, food, and creative businesses that are contributing towards this city’s renaissance.
On Wednesday, February 12, from 7pm to 9pm, Tuk Talks will host its premiere event – “From Russia With Love”. The event includes a screening of the latest Tuk Talks episode that features conversations with Buffalonian Zamir Gotta, owner of Zamir Vodka, producer and broadcaster, and traveling companion to revered chef Anthony Bourdain, who passed away in 2018.
Ticket price for the event includes:
- Meet and greet with Zamir
- Screening of the latest Tuk Talks episode
- Delicious creations of Chef Mike Pijanowski – appetizers and small plates based on Russian zakuski )small bites meant to accompany glass of vodka, along with smoked salmon, beet caviar, herring, etc.
- Pastry by Camille will provide French Kiss desserts for the guests
The event, sponsored by Homespace Corporation, also seconds as a fundraiser that will allow the creative team to produce the full length film version of Tuk Talks.
From Russia With Love
Wednesday, February 12
7-9pm
The Terrace at Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14222