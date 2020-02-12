Tokens of Affection @ The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum

For those looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day, aside from the candy and dinner routine, The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum is opening its doors to showcase an exhibit titled “Tokens of Affection”.

The exhibit is not exactly what you might think, coming from a car museum. While there will be plenty of automobiles and transportation memorabilia on exhibit, per usual, a special Valentine’s showcase will also be on display. This particular showcase is composed of hundreds of Valentine’s cards, featuring vintage automobiles, motorcycles, and the like, dated circa 1860 to 1930’s.

Over the years, museum owners Jim and Mary Ann Sandoro have come across plenty of auto enthusiasts, many of whom were also collectors of other items, including cards. These cards tell the stories of Buffalo, transportation, and people’s affections for one another.

One of the cards on display was given to Mary Ann, from Jim, over 50 years ago. Jim had procured the 1905 card from a collector friend. The card (inset right) is a die cut chromolithograph that reads “Trust me when I’m at the Wheel of the Matrimonial Automobile”. The card is one example of Mary Ann’s impressive catalogue of vintage valentines that spans 50 years of collecting.

Other cards in the collection came from Sue Hofert, upon the closing of Hofert Jewelers in Kenmore (after 90 years). Sue donated a number of store displays to the museum, along with her collection of Valentine’s cards given to her from her late husband, Dominic Hofert.

Gus Buse and his wife also donated numerous cards that are on display. According to Jim, Gus owned Buse Flour and drove a Thomas Flyer in the 1906 Glidden Tour. The Valentine’s cards are considered historic sentimental notes that were exchanged between the lovebirds.

All of these sentimental cards, along with hundreds of others, will be on full display at the museum this weekend, as part of Tokens of Affection. So grab your honey, and head on over to get a glimpse of some truly heartfelt Valentine’s that came from local collectors, estates, yard sales, auctions, antique shows, etc. Cards include examples adorned with honeycomb, early lace, mechanicals, signed artists, dimensionals, romantics, and others.

Tokens of Affection @ The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum

The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum

263 Michigan Avenue at 201 Seneca Street, Downtown Buffalo 14203

SPECIAL DAYS: OPEN FOR GENERAL ADMISSION:

Friday, Feb 14, Saturday, Feb 15, Sunday, Feb 16, & Monday, Feb 17 ~ 11 AM to 4 PM

WINTER HOURS: Starting Saturday, Feb 22nd Open Saturdays & Sundays ~ 11 AM to 4 PM

$10 Adults $5 Children (13 & under)