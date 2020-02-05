Time to roll out good vibes for a business that is still in growth mode. 

Isn’t it great hearing about successful Buffalo business stories? Remember back in 2014, when we posted that it would be fun to have a pedal pub in Buffalo? And shortly after that Ken Szal emailed us, saying that he was in the process of purchasing one, for use in the downtown area. Four years later, Szal was not only in business in Buffalo, he had grown his fleet to 5 pedal pubs, and would soon launch his first beer boat.

Who would have thought that after all of this time, Szal would find himself in a fix. He’s outgrown his spaces where he keeps his pedal powered vehicles, and is asking the community for help, to find him a new home.

Currently, Szal is looking for 2500 square feet of space (street level). He says that he has scoured downtown Buffalo to no avail – many of the buildings that he has looked at either have structural issues, roof leaks, etc. Other building owners are asking for outrageous rents, while speculating and sitting on empty spaces for years.

“There are close to zero sites for small businesses to locate to between Michigan and Elmwood downtown,” says Szal. “From what I can see, too many properties will be torn down due to lack of roof repairs. Michigan and Genesee. Sycamore and Michigan… we are willing to pay a fair rent, and add a pulse to a dead property.”

Szal told me that the reason that he reached out to us to begin with, was due to the Main Place Mall post that we ran yesterday. He mentioned that he has been contacting the owner, but nothing has come of it.

“We have tried for three years to work with the owner of Main Place. He refuses. Now, we are reluctantly looking at sites out of Buffalo to create our full vision of Buffalo Pedal Tours, which would be a shame since we feel that we bring so much life to downtown Buffalo. We just signed a lease for Erie – we will be opening there this year. We are also in Rochester and Syracuse. We will be launching in Harrisburg and Erie in 2020. It’s an exciting time for our business, and it all started in downtown Buffalo, where we want to remain and grow, to accommodate the increased demand that we have for pedal tours. We just need to find a new home that can accommodate us.”

If you have a lead on a building that would be a good fit for Buffalo Pedal Tours, you can call Szal at 716-984-3834. Hopefully we can continue to roll out the good vibes for this business that is still in growth mode.