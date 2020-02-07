Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Thee Barleywine Classic and Invitational @ Community Beer Works

Community Beer Works is mixing things up a bit, by introducing the Thee Barleywine Classic and Invitational, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 9, from 12pm to 4pm. This event brings together breweries from WNY, across the state, and across the country, to compete for the best Barleywine. There will also be live music and food, so come hungry, thirsty, and ready to do a jig with a jug. 

Participating Breweries

FROM WNY:
Big Ditch Brewing Company
Brickyard Brewing Company
Community Beer Works
Hydraulic Hearth
New York Beer Project
Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co.
Southern Tier Brewing Company
Woodcock Brothers Brewery

FROM ACROSS NYS:
Bolton Landing Brewing Company
C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station
Eli Fish Brewing Company
Moustache Brewing Co.
Rare Form Brewing Company
Strong Rope Brewery

FROM ACROSS THE U.S.
Cambridge Brewing Company
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Hair Of The Dog Brewery And Tasting Room
Sierra Nevada

PLUS live music from The Fredtown Stompers!

Tickets include:

  • Admission to the festival
  • 10 barleywine tastings
  • A keepsake glass
  • A huge bowl of chili
  • A chance to share a vintage bottle of Barleywine with CBW’s President, Ethan Cox, from his personal collection

Tickets may be purchased in advance online or in their taproom, as well as day of.

Community Beer Works’ 7th Street location

Sunday, February 9, 2020

12pm to 4pm

Tickets $35 in advance.

Tickets $40 at door.

Tickets available here

