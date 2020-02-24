The Time Has Come: Bag Waste Reduction Law – Information for Businesses and Consumers

The first time that I stepped into Wegmans on Amherst Street, after the market did away with its plastic bags, it was an awesome shopping experience. It was so refreshing to see everyone walking their shopping carts out of the building, loaded up with reusable bags filled with groceries. For years, I have waited for the moment to come, when we would all be collectively working towards safeguarding our planet. I always hoped that it would be a voluntary effort, but even this involuntary transition is welcome.

Now, the rest of the markets and stores will be following suit. Starting on March 1, everyone will be getting onboard with this eco movement. The plastic bag ban was the topic of conversation at Allentown Trading Company (lead image) this past Saturday, as customers were asking the cashier how long they had before switching over. Similar to Wegmans, this little neighborhood market had reusable bags for sale, as well as plenty of signage prompting customers to get their act together.

As for the Bag Waste Reduction Law, many people predicted that chaos would ensue, while others said that people would simply figure it out and get on with their lives. From what I have seen so far, there has not been mass panic. Instead, everyone is adjusting fine.

It’s been a long time coming, but the big day is almost here – March 1. If you have not figured out a plan to adjust to the changes, The DEC has posted Bag Waste Reduction Law: Information for Consumers. This is an informative bundle of information that shares details on the law, the importance of protecting our planet, customer and business participation, etc.