The new Elmwood Taco Factory by lloyd

lloyd taco is coming to Elmwood. For months, word on the street was that a Taco Factory was eyeing 716 Elmwood, the former site of Cecilia’s Ristorante. It looks as if those rumblings are now true, as an official announcement has been released, stating that there is indeed a plan to set up shop at this auspicious location. 716 Elmwood will provide lloyd with everything that it needs to make its mark in The Elmwood Village.
“We are thrilled to have found the perfect home for our next Taco Factory – in the heart of the Elmwood Village at 716 Elmwood,” said Peter Cimino, Founder and CEO of lloyd Products, Inc. “We recognize the neighborhood was hoping for something amazing to come to this iconic location and we’re confident we will deliver just that.”
Much of what customers have come to love about lloyd on Hertel, will now be recreated on Elmwood, with work on the space starting soon and a completion date of June. Not only will lloyd be serving up tacos, burritos, and craft cocktails, with its signature counter service, there will also be an expansive patio with bar and fire pit.
lloyd Products, Inc., known for its innovative spin on Mexican inspired fare, will open its third Taco Factory on Elmwood Avenue.
“Our outdoor space is going to allow for live music, movie nights, and exclusive food items,” Cimino said. “I’m really excited about inviting a few select food trucks, as well as cart vendors to offer a variety of options to our customers. Showcasing these amenities will provide a special synergy on the block, bringing our brand’s journey full circle.”
This will be lloyd’s third restaurant. The original is in North Buffalo. Its second operation opened in Williamsville. The Elmwood Village has always been a target for Cimino.
2020 will be a great year for The Elmwood Village. There are some exciting projects underway, and now the epicenter of the street will be home to one of the city’s most notable culinary (food truck/restaurant) success stories.
whereslloyd.com or follow @lloydtacofactory on Instagram