The Aquarium of Niagara Joins the Buffalo Zoo in Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts

We all know how tragic the Australian wildfires have been, but relatively few people have been able to figure out how to directly support the relief efforts.
In the old days, zoos and aquariums were a way for people to view animals from all over the world, in a way that was more beneficial to the people, not so much for the animals. But modern day zoos and aquariums are different. Yes, visitors can still get a glimpse of the fascinating creatures, many of which are endangered, but these entities also serve to safeguard species that suffer from habitat loss, global warming, pollution, and even brushfires.
That is the case currently with a joint effort between The Aquarium of Niagara and the Buffalo Zoo. The two have come together to support the Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts.
“When wildlife and wild places are threatened, zoos and aquariums, as champions for wildlife, have a responsibility to act, said Gary Siddall, Executive Director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “In the wake of these devastating wildfires, we’ve really seen the zoological community come together. As a small organization, the Aquarium of Niagara can make a big difference by playing a supportive role in the Zoo’s already impressive campaign effort.”
There are a couple of ways that these two entities are able help:
- The Aquarium is reaching out to our network of members and supporters to encourage them to contribute to Australian relief efforts via the Aquarium’s website. Aquarium of Niagara employees are also leading their own fundraising efforts.
- On Thursday, February 23, 2020, the Aquarium will team up with Community Beer Works and the Pro Zoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo for a happy hour from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Community Beer works. There will be Frank Pale Ale, basket raffles and live music, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Zoo’s Australian Wildfire Relief Fund. Tickets are $10.
Donations will go toward Zoo Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Funds