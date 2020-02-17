Taqueria Ranchos Dos

Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias first opened 1516 Niagara Street a couple of years ago. Since the start, the Mexican food outfit was a hit with customers, especially with its super varietal and flavorful salsa bar. Now, the owners are venturing eastward, where they will be opening their second “Dos” eatery at 445 Delaware Avenue. This is the location of the former Snooty Fox – most recently The Station House.
If you had any doubts that Buffalo is quickly becoming a taco town, you can now rest assured that you can head in just about any direction and find a Mexican cantina. I think it will be interesting to see what the owners do with this new space. I remember, way back in the day, when this was a fabulous Indian restaurant called Tandoori’s. Then, when Buffalo began to fall apart at the seams, the restaurant relocated to Amherst.
445 Delaware Avenue is definitely in need of a refreshing new concept. An established Mexican restaurant that has already made its mark on the West Side might actually fit the bill. Buffalo has fallen head over heals with Mexican fare, that is for certain. So grab your Baja hoodie and throw on a sombrero, because this summer is going to be a wild ride filled with plenty of burritos and shots of mezcal.