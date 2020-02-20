Self-Storage Row Proposed for Tonawanda Street

Just when you thought Tonawanda Street in Black Rock had a mostly-residential future, along come the self-storage facilities. Jack Ruh is proposing to repurpose an existing warehouse complex at 31 Tonawanda Street into self-storage units and also construct a ground-up facility at 150 Tonawanda Street.
The 31 Tonawanda facility is located at the southeast corner of Tonawanda and West Avenue, at the base of the Scajaquada Expressway off-ramp. The three-story building includes 121,261 sq.ft. of space and is on a 1.85-acre parcel. The facility will include an apartment for the facility manager and two commercial spaces along Tonawanda Street.
Work will include remediation of environmental contaminants, masonry restoration and fenestration replacement along the primary facade, repair and repainting of masonry elements throughout the building, recladding of the upper stories post repair, and construction of eight parking spaces. The project carries a $4.5 million price tag.
The self-storage facility at 150 Tonawanda Street will include 112 units. The .91-acre vacant site requires soil cleanup and the project cost is estimated at $750,000.