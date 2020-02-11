Richardson Center Corporation to Host Public Information Session on Future Development Plans for the Richardson Olmsted Campus

This is another one of those “big moments” for Buffalo. On Thursday, February 13, the Richardson Center Corporation (RCC) will host a public information session on future development plans for the Richardson Olmsted Campus. This past June, it was announced that two Buffalo-based development partners – McGuire Development Company and Savarino Companies – were selected to deliver life to five of ten remaining historic buildings on-campus. The upcoming public information system will detail results on the proposed apartment development for two of those buildings. Updates on access and mobility initiatives will also be discussed.
We posted an article on the most recent revelations pertaining to the redevelopment of the five buildings back in June (see here). This latest meeting will offer up any significant findings since that initial announcement, pertaining to these pending developments.
For more information regarding current and proposed development projects, visit richardson-olmsted.com.
Public Information Session on Future Development Plans for the Richardson Olmsted Campus
Hosted by Richardson Center Corporation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:30 p.m. Presentation and Clarification Questions
6:30 p.m. Feedback Breakout Areas
In attendance at the meeting:
- Richardson Center Corporation President Mark Mortenson
- Savarino Companies President and CEO Sam Savarino
- UB School of Architecture and Planning Dean Robert Shibley
- Richardson Center Corporation Manager of Operations and Planning Christine Krolewicz
- Savarino Companies Development Manager Courtney Cox
The meeting is open to the general public
Bulger Communications Center Room 217, SUNY Buffalo State
All Buffalo State College lots will be available and not ticketed. Recommended lots: I-33, I-34, and I-35. See campus map here. Bike racks available nearby at the Buffalo State E.H. Butler Library. Bus routes #20, #32, and #101 recommended.