Register a “zombie house” in Erie County

Erie County Clerk Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns will introduce the Erie County Clerk’s ZOMBIES Initiative’s first “ZOMBIE Watch” lawn sign in front of a vacant and abandoned Zombie property at 4765 Shisler Road in Clarence during a media event Friday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Clerk Kearns will be joined by Erie County Legislator Ed Rath; Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casillo, and Kate Lockhart, the WNY Law Center’s vacant and abandoned program property director.
The Erie County Clerk’s ZOMBIES Initiative began in June 2019 after funds were approved by the Erie County Legislature. Since it began, it has researched more than 100 vacant and abandoned Zombie properties in Erie County.
The “ZOMBIE Watch” is Phase II of the Initiative and on Friday in Clarence, it will be announced how these signs will be placed in front of County properties that the WNY Law Center is working on with the Department of Financial Services (DFS).
Letters to neighbors of each property will also be sent, explaining what is being done with these vacant and abandoned properties. County residents are encouraged to visit www.eriecountyclerkzombies.com to register vacant and abandoned properties in their neighborhood.
Learn more about the ZOMBIES initiative by clicking here.