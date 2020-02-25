Opportunity Knocks: Gothic Revival Church with attached Rectory Residence

This is one of those rare opportunities to transition a church into something that is more currently aligned with a neighborhood’s trajectory. In this case, we’re talking about one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city, on a street that is steeped with sensational architecture – Linwood Avenue.
This is a prime time for 475 Linwood Avenue, to convert the Gothic revival church (circa 1914) and attached rectory into an art gallery, theater, club… residential, or even back to a house of worship. The possibilities are endless with this one, and unlike other churches that are mammoth in size and scale, this one is actually much more manageable. It’s also primely located near to the Medical Campus.
According to the real estate listing, the church, with 30 foot ceilings, could be converted to 7 market rate apartments with 1900 sf commercial space.
Altogether, the 8,892 square foot building/s could help to bolster this fantastic neighborhood, situated along the boundary of Main Street. And as Main Street continues to see incremental progress, Linwood as a whole will continue to benefit. Hopefully whoever buys this one adds some sort of public component to the mix, as this is a pretty awesome setting in the midst of a very promising neighborhood.
The listing is set at $425K.
