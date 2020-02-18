Opportunity Knocks: 605 Fillmore Avenue

An incredible real estate opportunity has come onto the market. 605 Fillmore Avenue is a 6388 square foot office space situated inside Tutor revival building. According to the Loopnet listing, there were once apartments here, and it wouldn’t be that difficult to transition the units back to residential. As it stands right now, there is a passenger elevator to all three floors, an alarm system, two building entrances, and a two car garage. The office is zoned N-3E ‘Mixed Use Edge’.
The greatest feature of this office space is its close proximity to The Central Terminal. In the lead image, you can see The Terminal in the background, on Paderewski. Can you imagine what the future of this circa 1905 building beholds? There are also a number of development success stories in the immediate neighborhood, including the Cigar Lofts and Torn Space Theatre.
Adding to the excitement of this sale, the current owner put over $100,000 into recent updates… and residential lots at 279 and 281 Paderewski are included in the sale! It really doesn’t get any better than that.
605 Fillmore Avenue is listed at $225,000. Click here to see Loopnet listing.
Get connected: David Doerr | Hanna Commercial | Office: 716.856.7107 x 211 | Email: DavidDoerr@HannaCRE.com
Images courtesy Hanna Commercial Real Estate and Loopnet