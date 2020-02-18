Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Opportunity Knocks: 605 Fillmore Avenue

0 Comments

An incredible real estate opportunity has come onto the market. 605 Fillmore Avenue is a 6388 square foot office space situated inside Tutor revival building. According to the Loopnet listing, there were once apartments here, and it wouldn’t be that difficult to transition the units back to residential. As it stands right now, there is a passenger elevator to all three floors, an alarm system, two building entrances, and a two car garage. The office is zoned N-3E ‘Mixed Use Edge’.

The greatest feature of this office space is its close proximity to The Central Terminal. In the lead image, you can see The Terminal in the background, on Paderewski. Can you imagine what the future of this circa 1905 building beholds? There are also a number of development success stories in the immediate neighborhood, including the Cigar Lofts and Torn Space Theatre. 

Adding to the excitement of this sale, the current owner put over $100,000 into recent updates… and residential lots at 279 and 281 Paderewski are included in the sale! It really doesn’t get any better than that.

605 Fillmore Avenue is listed at $225,000. Click here to see Loopnet listing. 

Get connected: David Doerr | Hanna Commercial | Office: 716.856.7107 x 211 | Email: DavidDoerr@HannaCRE.com

Images courtesy Hanna Commercial Real Estate and Loopnet

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments