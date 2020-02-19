Open Call for Vendors: Hotel Henry’s Summer Thursdays Market

One of the most anticipated urban markets to emerge in recent years is in the midst of seeking vendors for summer 2020. Hotel Henry’s Summer Thursdays Market is not only held at one of the most highly prized venues in the country, it’s also a complexly inspired site that incorporates a variety of other market-friendly resources geared towards attracting visitors. Per the organizers, the monthly market soirée is “… part block party and part urban market, featuring a curated collection of local vendors, music, art, games, garden inspired food, and cocktails.”
The market features signature summer cocktails, live music, kids crafts, games, and a variety of fun summer BBQ’s.
Here’s what you need to know, to vend local produce and flowers, specialty foods, art, small housewares, décor, flowers, clothing, jewelry, etc…
When are Summer Thursdays?
Summer Thursdays at Hotel Henry (at the Richardson-Olmsted Campus) will run every fourth Thursday beginning May 28th and ending August 27th. The market hours are 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
What can I expect from Summer Thursdays?
Attendees explore a market event featuring a variety of rotating summer experiences for the community that will include a curated collection of local vendors, music, yoga, lawn games, fun food, and more. Visitors can peruse the work of local makers, growers, and artisans while sipping Henry’s signature summer cocktails, noshing on chef-inspired BBQ, and enjoying live music.
Will this market be moved indoors in the case of rain?
Nope! Summer Thursdays are rain or shine events. We highly recommend bringing a pop-up canopy to cover your market space.
What should I know about my market space?
Market spaces are 10 ft by 10 ft and cost $100 per market date to reserve. You are required to supply and set up your own table, linens, and pop-up canopy. Hotel Henry will place each vendor in their designated market space upon arrival. This is an outdoor only market, and you will be placed outside on Hotel Henry’s lawns. There are no power sources available and parking will not be available by your booth. A load in/load out schedule will be supplied to you one week prior to your market date.
Where do I apply?
HERE! The deadline to apply is March 4th. Hotel Henry will let you know if you have been approved by March 9th and you must commit/pay vendor fees by March 18th. Please reach out to k.pottle@hotelhenry.com with any questions related to Summer Thursdays.
Hotel Henry’s Summer Thursdays Market
Thursdays, 5-8pm
May 28th
June 25th
July 23rd
August 27th