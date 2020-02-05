NYS Students can share their eco ideas with UB’s Transforming our Tomorrow

UB Sustainability is in the process of seeking out students from across NYS who have an eco idea that they believe needs to be taken seriously. Students are being asked to submit their project or idea to University at Buffalo’s Transforming our Tomorrow. Any of the ideas presented must showcase how we can better safeguard the planet from further environmental hazards. The concept can be a policy, or an invention, etc. Those who enter into the competition will be given five minutes to present their projects – teams or individuals are welcome to participate.
We must remember that our students will be the ones carrying on the eco torch. With Greta Thunberg as a candidate to win the Nobel Peace Prize, we are seeing firsthand results that today’s youth is preparing to do whatever it takes to handle the crisis that is in front of us. All eyes and ears are on our young people – the next generation of leaders. So let’s see what NYS students are thinking about and working on. Not only is this a great opportunity to share projects and ideas, there’s also $6000 in prize money at stake.
The application deadline is now February 14, so be sure get the submissions in quick!
Click here to view details, and to apply.