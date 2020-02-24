North Buffalo Goes Cat Crazy

From February 29th to Sunday March 1st, Hertel Avenue’s North Park Theatre will be hosting a full weekend’s worth of cat-centric entertainment. This is the second year that Cat Fest is being held – last year’s event was so popular that it’s back by demand. The event includes a local cat video competition as well as real adoptable cats roaming the lobby of the theatre. In order to pull off this feline festival, North Park Theatre has teamed up with The Ten Lives Club (a cat adoption agency) and Purrfect Cat Café (located on Hertel Avenue).

Cat Fest will also include the showing of two main features – Cat Video Fest 2020 and The Island of Cats.

CAT VIDEO FEST 2020

Screening 2:00pm & 4:15pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb 29th and Mar 1st

Following up on last year’s paw-pular release from Oscilloscope Films, CAT VIDEO FEST 2020 is a nationally screened selection of curated kitty content from around the world.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales to this feature will benefit Ten Lives Club.

THE ISLAND OF CATS

Screening 7:00pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb 29th and Mar 1st

A cat-lover’s dream, THE ISLAND OF CATS is tender tale of an old man and his fluffy, four-legged neighbors.

“A mental vacation….eases away stress like a long soak in a hot spring.” — The Japan Times

After a rapturous reception at Toronto’s Japanese Film Festival, the North Park Theatre received special permission from the film’s Japanese distributor to bring this quirky and heartwarming cat-lover’ fable to Buffalo.

In Japanese language with English subtitles.

Daikichi is a 70-year-old widower living on a small island with his 10-year-old cat Tama, many life-long friends and the countless feline inhabitants of the island. They gather together at a newly opened café, run by the beautiful Michiko, a newcomer on the island. Daikichi’s carefree and laid-back lifestyle is interrupted by the death of a close friend and his own health scare, prompting his son to visit from Tokyo.

This warm, gentle comedy looks at Japanese social issues such as the aging population and life after retirement. Beautifully photographed and a cat-lovers’ dream!

Part of the Cat Fest includes a showing of local cat videos that can be submitted to North Park Theatre’s Facebook page or emailed to info@northparktheatre.org. The winning video will be treated to a gift package by Purrfect Cat Café. So get that video camera out, and get ready to catch your cat in action. Cats are well-known for being spontaneous, which means that you never know what you’re going to capture.

The North Park Theatre is located at 1428 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, NY. For tickets, trailers, and more information, please visit the theater website at www.northparktheatre.org.

A portion of all CAT FEST proceeds will benefit the cat adoption efforts of the TEN LIVES CLUB.