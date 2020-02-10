New Look: W. Utica Townhomes

Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are heading back to the Planning Board with revised plans for its “Parkhurst Townhomes” project on W. Utica Street. The twenty for-sale townhouses to be built by Essex Homes are part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment effort. The Planning Board tabled the item at its January 12 meeting and it is back on the agenda today with a revised design. It is likely to be tabled.
In January, the project was called “mediocre, dull and uninteresting” by a few neighboring residents. They also objected to the plans to demolish two vacant houses at 180 and 184 W. Utica Street to make way for the new residences.
On January 23, the Preservation Board “strongly recommended denial” of the demolition permit. According to the meeting minutes, the Board noted the “contributing status of 180 and 184 West Utica Street and especially emphasizing the special quality of 184 West Utica Street, built in 1907 and designed in the Flemish Revival style with characteristic stepped gable roof. The Preservation Board noted that 184 West Utica Street may be the only residential building of its kind in the City of Buffalo featuring its particular Flemish Revival features, and noted that the building may be eligible for individual landmark status.”
Last week the Preservation Board recommended 184 West Utica be designated a Local Landmark (landmark application here). That designation requires City Council approval. Meanwhile, the developers have revised the design of the townhomes to add additional color, additional exterior façade materials, and various roof types.
The Planning Board meeting starts at 4 pm.