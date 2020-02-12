New Look: St. Louis Place THs

The Planning Board has approved modifications to Legacy Development’s proposed St. Louis Place townhouse project.
Seven townhouses are proposed for the .23-acre vacant site at 8 St. Louis Place, a one-block street south of Virginia Street between Main and Franklin. The three-story townhomes will each contain a rooftop patio, second-story balconies, a one-car garage and shared driveway access to St. Louis Place. Wendel is project architect.
The design was revised based on feedback from the Preservation Board. Changes include:
- The elevations were updated to better relate to neighboring buildings including lining up horizontal lines, and closely mimicking the rhythm and sizing of existing openings.
- A two-foot rise between the finished floor and ground level was resolved with a pronounced stoop at the St. Louis Place entrance to keep with the context of the surrounding neighborhood.
- Vinyl siding was eliminated. The west facing façade now has a combination of brick and a mix of cement board colors and patterns.
- Opening sizes and coursing along the third-story were adjusted to have better proportion with the overall building size.
- Additional windows were added to the third floor of the St. Louis Place façade to mimic the language of the neighboring buildings.
Work on the $2.2 million project is expected to start in late-Spring and phased based on sales.