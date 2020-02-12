Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

New Look: St. Louis Place THs

The Planning Board has approved modifications to Legacy Development’s proposed St. Louis Place townhouse project.

Seven townhouses are proposed for the .23-acre vacant site at 8 St. Louis Place, a one-block street south of Virginia Street between Main and Franklin. The three-story townhomes will each contain a rooftop patio, second-story balconies, a one-car garage and shared driveway access to St. Louis Place. Wendel is project architect.

Previous Design
New Design

The design was revised based on feedback from the Preservation Board. Changes include:

  • The elevations were updated to better relate to neighboring buildings including lining up horizontal lines, and closely mimicking the rhythm and sizing of existing openings.
  • A two-foot rise between the finished floor and ground level was resolved with a pronounced stoop at the St. Louis Place entrance to keep with the context of the surrounding neighborhood.
  • Vinyl siding was eliminated. The west facing façade now has a combination of brick and a mix of cement board colors and patterns.
  • Opening sizes and coursing along the third-story were adjusted to have better proportion with the overall building size.
  • Additional windows were added to the third floor of the St. Louis Place façade to mimic the language of the neighboring buildings.

Work on the $2.2 million project is expected to start in late-Spring and phased based on sales.

