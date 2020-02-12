New Look: St. Louis Place THs

From beautiful Nara Prefecture in Japan, we are thrilled to announce that YAMATO The Drummers of Japan are bringing their captivating and high-energy performance to the Performing Arts Center as part of their nationwide tour!

This exhilarating performance begins with a group of dozens of players hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400 year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. Their live performances are so full of intensity that they make people’s bodies jump and their hearts race faster. Audiences are overwhelmed by the beat of the music as their bodies are uplifted in sync with the powerful sounds. This group is able to exhibit great originality and innovation through this traditional Japanese musical instrument, the wadaiko (Japanese drum). This is the epitome of the Japanese spirit, a roaring sound that will make you experience new exciting adventures.

YAMATO was originally formed in 1993, debuting at a Shinto shrine festival in the group’s hometown with their original song “Hyu-ga (The sunrise).” Since then, they have been invited to 54 countries around the world, playing in more than 3,500 performances, and attracting 7 million viewers. Their performances, featuring various stage formations, have received rave reviews and their fame keeps spreading more and more. The British media has even called their sound “The music of the body.” YAMATO is based in a village called Asuka, known as the birthplace of Japanese culture, appearing in international performances from 6 to 10 months a year with an explosion of YAMATO (ancient Japanese) spirit. They are proud to be the group with the largest number of international performances among all Japanese performing art groups.

“We want to be creative.” This is the motto of YAMATO. This is why, aside from the musical instruments, the members of the group live together in a community to create everything by themselves. That includes the musical compositions, theatre productions, theatre settings, lighting design, choreography, performance techniques, costumes, makeup, stage settings and props… even the bachi (sticks) used in the performances are all their own original work. This is at the core of YAMATO’s performances around the world. YAMATO uses this creativity to convert wadaiko into a performing art that can reverberate in Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world.

Join us for their newest program “Jhonetsu” (Passion), as it captures YAMATO’s virtuosity, strength, spirit and sheer endurance.