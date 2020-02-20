Meet local urban & rural farmers @ SIP & CSA Day

With the advent of the regional Farm to Table movement, there are a lot of options floating around when it comes to choosing the CSA share that’s right for you. A CSA share? CSA aka Community Supported Agriculture allows residents to sign up for weekly or monthly shares of their favorite produce, grown right here in WNY from local farmers. In order to implement the program efficiently, farmers hook up with businesses and organizations that align with their sensibilities. That means that people don’t actually have to go to farms to pick up their farm shares, they can go to farmer’s markets, or numerous other designated outlets, such as churches or non-profit locations.
On Friday, February 28, Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) and Community Beer Works (7th Street) will be hosting a fun and informative event called SIP & CSA Day. This event will allow people to get more familiar with the local CSA options that are available. It will also be a great opportunity to get to meet local farmers that are helping to drive the movement, whether you’re interested in buying a whole hog, raw milk, or simply loading up on fresh organic veggies.
Participating producers attending the event include:
5 Loaves Farm (lead image)
Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards
Brewster Street Farm – Journey’s End Refugee Agricultural Program
Chestnut Hill Hog
Common Roots Urban Farm
Crown Hill Farm
Dirt Rich Farm
Erba Verde Farms
Flat #12 Mushrooms
FreshFix
Greater Buffalo Urban Growers Group
Gro-op
Groundwork Market Garden
Native Offerings Farm
Porter Farms CSA
Promised Land CSA at Oles Family Farm
Providence Creek Farm
This event is FREE to enter. There will be opportunities to purchase local goods and sign up for shares.
The event will be held at the new MAP Farmhouse at 387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213.
See this Facebook event for further details.