If you’re like me, you’re always looking for a good Mardi Gras party. The problem is, where the heck to you go to find a really good one, especially in Buffalo at the end of February? Don’t get me wrong, our winters aren’t like they used to be (or so it seems), but typically Mardi Gras is a wandering event, or at least held inside a building that can host a big party with a lot of revelers.
A building like The Tabernacle perhaps?
Yes, The Tabernacle at the corner of Grant and Lafayette (attached to Sweet_ness 7 Cafè) is the perfect venue for Mardi Gras, held on Fat Tuesday. Guests to this year’s inaugural event will be treated to the following:
- Live music will be provided by Donny Frauenhofer Trio, playing original jazz, funk, and hip hop, as well as some classic NOLA jazz and a handful of Meters tunes for the occasion.
- Hayati Bellydance will be bringing two of their dance groups to the party, including HipSis and The Kind Killers. The Kind Killers are Hayati Bellydance’s student performance troupe. HipSis is comprised of Annakiya and Hayati Bellydance. Both practice tribal and traditional belly dance styles and both are Bohemian Blade sword program-certified (levels 3 and 5 respectively).
- Magic by Joe Maxwell
- A very special cajun food menu, and hurricanes, among other festive cocktails crafted by The Tabernacle’s fantastic bartenders.
This event is going to be held more as an after-work soirée instead of an after hour bender. The event kicks off at 7pm, and wraps up at 10pm, giving revelers a chance to drink, dance, party, and socialize just long enough to get up for work (on time) the next day.
Mardi Gras at The Tabernacle
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
7:00-10:00 PM
The Tabernacle | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213
Cover is $5 for a full night of entertainment
Lead image: Photo by Lívia Chauar