Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mardi Gras at The Tabernacle

0 Comments

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for a good Mardi Gras party. The problem is, where the heck to you go to find a really good one, especially in Buffalo at the end of February? Don’t get me wrong, our winters aren’t like they used to be (or so it seems), but typically Mardi Gras is a wandering event, or at least held inside a building that can host a big party with a lot of revelers.

A building like The Tabernacle perhaps?

Yes, The Tabernacle at the corner of Grant and Lafayette (attached to Sweet_ness 7 Cafè) is the perfect venue for Mardi Gras, held on Fat Tuesday. Guests to this year’s inaugural event will be treated to the following:

  • Live music will be provided by Donny Frauenhofer Trio, playing original jazz, funk, and hip hop, as well as some classic NOLA jazz and a handful of Meters tunes for the occasion.
  • Hayati Bellydance will be bringing two of their dance groups to the party, including HipSis and The Kind Killers. The Kind Killers are Hayati Bellydance’s student performance troupe. HipSis is comprised of Annakiya and Hayati Bellydance. Both practice tribal and traditional belly dance styles and both are Bohemian Blade sword program-certified (levels 3 and 5 respectively).
  • Magic by Joe Maxwell
  • A very special cajun food menu, and hurricanes, among other festive cocktails crafted by The Tabernacle’s fantastic bartenders.

This event is going to be held more as an after-work soirée instead of an after hour bender. The event kicks off at 7pm, and wraps up at 10pm, giving revelers a chance to drink, dance, party, and socialize just long enough to get up for work (on time) the next day.

Mardi Gras at The Tabernacle

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

7:00-10:00 PM

The Tabernacle | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213

Cover is $5 for a full night of entertainment

See Facebook event

Lead image: Photo by Lívia Chauar

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments