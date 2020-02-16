Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Makeover Proposed for Genesee Street Building

The owner of a Genesee Street retail building has expansion and renovation plans. Ahmed Saeed is seeking City approvals to add 2,150 sq.ft. of space to an existing 2,000 sq.ft. retail building located at 2159 Genesee Street at Sprenger Avenue.

The expansion would allow the existing Stop & Shop to grow and provide space for additional tenants. The current parking lot would also be reconfigured with new landscaping added. The project requires variances for front, corner, and rear setbacks.

James A. Rumsey is project architect and Lamparelli Construction has been retained to build it if approved. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on Wednesday.

