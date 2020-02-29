Each month, LmnOh-LGBTQ: alphabet soup hosts a queer coffee party for the alternative crowd. These “parties” are considered casual meet-ups that revolve around activities. The series is also a great way to get the alt crowd together to participate in group activities. The LmnoQ’s queer coffee parties take place at bistros, coffee shops, and even… churches. That’s the case with the upcoming contra dance event that will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue on Saturday, March 21, from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
LmnOh-LGBTQ (alphabet soup) hosts a series of “OUTings for their network” including events, activities, and meet-ups. The upcoming dance will be held in conjunction with Queen City Contra Dancers. The event is open to everyone, no matter their dance abilities. Outings such as this are the perfect way to get people together “for a night of dancing and queer fun”, away from the typical bar scene.
LmnOh, q Goes Contra Dancing!
Saturday, March 21, 2020
7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Admission is $10
Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue
Lead image courtesy LmnOh-LGBTQ