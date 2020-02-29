Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

LmnOh, q Goes Contra Dancing!

0 Comments

Each month, LmnOh-LGBTQ: alphabet soup hosts a queer coffee party for the alternative crowd. These “parties” are considered casual meet-ups that revolve around activities. The series is also a great way to get the alt crowd together to participate in group activities. The LmnoQ’s queer coffee parties take place at bistros, coffee shops, and even… churches. That’s the case with the upcoming contra dance event that will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue on Saturday, March 21, from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM. 

LmnOh-LGBTQ (alphabet soup) hosts a series of “OUTings for their network” including events, activities, and meet-ups. The upcoming dance will be held in conjunction with Queen City Contra Dancers. The event is open to everyone, no matter their dance abilities. Outings such as this are the perfect way to get people together “for a night of dancing and queer fun”, away from the typical bar scene. 

LmnOh, q Goes Contra Dancing!

Saturday, March 21, 2020

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Admission is $10

Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue

See Facebook event

Follow LmnOh-LGBTQ: alphabet soup on Facebook

Lead image courtesy LmnOh-LGBTQ

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments