Ladders of Support for artist Scott Bye

Lockport, NY artist Scott Bye is in need of some help, as he embarks upon list latest sculpture that will be constructed of ladders. The sculpture – titled Scala – will one day find a home on the Kenan Center Campus, which would be the first time that one of Bye’s works would be publicly displayed in his hometown. But before the can get to work, Bye is in need of some community support. He’s looking for ladder donations.

“I knew I had to use ladders for this sculpture to represent the growing capabilities of the Kenan Center. Ladders are straight forward, one step at a time, this is how we learn,” explains Bye, whose sculptural medium is typically wood.

Since 2001, Bye, who received his BA in Fine Arts from SUNY Fredonia, has managed to build a multitude of 3D large scale works that have made their way as far as Las Vegas, though the crux of his work can be viewed in the WNY region. Now, he’s excited to be contributing one of his works to his hometown.

Scala will maintain the artist’s distinct style of spiraling balance and movement.

“I lived two blocks away from the Kenan Center growing up. Playing sports there, took field trips to see theater productions there. It’s where I first learned soccer and how to ice skate. It’s always been there like a ladder of learning for everyone I’ve known from Lockport,” says Bye, who owes most of his artistic influence to the outdoors surrounding the region. “Most of my influences are derived from the woods, the forest, building tree forts with my friends, going on adventures and exploring.”

The community is asked to donate aluminum A-frame ladders to be included into the project. Donors can include some written stories as to how the ladder was used, what projects or fun memories. Stories will be shared during the unveiling of the sculpture in late Spring. To donate a ladder, or financially contribute, contact info@kenancenter.org or call 716-433-2617 ext.103. This project received funding from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; administered by Arts Services Initiative of Western New York.

Lead image: Portrait by Stephanie Dubin