Inaugural Chippewa Cornhole Tournament presented by Labatt & Chippewa Alliance

The recreational pastime of playing cornhole has become a sensation virtually overnight. Now, the Chippewa Alliance is planning on hosting an inaugural Cornhole Tournament in tandem with Labatt. The proceeds from the tournament will be directed towards Chippewa’s streetscape improvements that will coincide with a pending streetscape project. Ultimately, Chippewa, and surrounding streets, will be more walkable, with some major investments by the City, along with “some small victories – the lighter, quicker, cheaper approach – that will be made possible with the help of these types of community events,” according to members of the Chippewa Alliance.
The Cornhole Tournament will take place indoors, at a range of bars of restaurants, including Bada Bing, Bottoms Up, D’Arcy McGee’s, Frankie Primo’s +39, Local, Rec Room, Soho, and Venu. Two-person teams can register online – the cost is $20 per team. Each of the host bars will feature a number of drink specials, prizes, bands, and other forms of entertainment. The winning team will walk away with two 60″ TVs, courtesy Labatt USA.
This is your chance to show off your cornhole skills, and possibly walk away with some very cool prizes, as well as bragging rights for the rest of the year.
Chippewa Cornhole Tournament presented by Labatt & Chippewa Alliance
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Time: 12pm Registration | 1pm shotgun start
Limit 8 teams per bar
Play at the establishment of your choice (see the website for details) | Locations include Bada Bing, Bottoms Up, D’Arcy McGee’s, Frankie Primo’s +39, Local, Rec Room, Soho, and Venu
Details: Must pre-register online at chippewaalliance.com
Event proceeds will help the Chippewa Alliance advocate for the safety, beautification and economic development of the Chippewa community.