Inaugural Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival

What started as a deliciously cheesy event in a number of other cities is now on its way to Buffalo. The Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival will feature over 30 kinds of mac and cheese, all prepared by some of the best in the business. Similar to American’s love for pizza, mac ‘n’ cheese is a heartwarming comfort food that everyone loves, no matter their age. There’s something about a good mac ‘n’ cheese that everyone searches out. I know where my favorite mac ‘n’ cheese is located in Buffalo – Ballyhoo! But everyone has their own favorite for their own reasons – some people love it ooey and gooey, while others like it made with breadcrumbs (for reasons that are unknown to me). Then there’s the lobster mac and cheese… another one that’s lost on me.
Whatever your favorite mac ‘n’ cheese dish, chances are that you will find it at the Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival. This festival is produced by Taste USA, a festival management company that brings the Mac and Cheese Festival concept to Richmond, Baltimore, Scranton, Pittsburgh, and now Buffalo. The festival features:
-Over 30 kinds of Mac and Cheese to sample from top chefs and food vendors
-Great craft beers, wines and ciders
-Live Music and entertainment
-Get to vote for Buffalo’s Best Mac and Cheese!
There are a lot of food festivals in Buffalo these days. And now there’s one dedicated to one of the most beloved foods under the sun.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12 PM – 8:30 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
Tickets: Eventbrite
You Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol and must bring a valid ID – Children 12 years old and under get Free Admission.
Lead image: Photo by Alex Haney