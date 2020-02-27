Inaugural Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival

Green Buffalo Productions (GBP) continues to push boundaries in February 2020 with their first feature production, Liquidation. Written by local playwright, director, and dramaturg, Samantha Marchant, this play will make its world premiere at the Sugar City Arts Collaborative located at 1239 Niagara Street. As always for GBP, the piece will fully feature Western New York creatives.

Liquidation will be directed by Niagara University graduate, Nicholas Edwards. Nick returns to GBP after performing in their 2019 Spooky One Act Festival and 2019 spring feature production In Crazy Love. He is thrilled to take on the challenge of directing this experimental play about relationships with Samantha Marchant on board for nearly every rehearsal. He will be assisted by GBP veterans, Sarah Henderson (Assistant Director) and Sarah Emmerling (Stage Manager).

GBP Co-Founder Ellen Scherer is the lead producer for Liquidation. She says “I love this team! They are so dedicated to making Samantha’s vision come to life. I don’t think that just anyone could pull off Liquidation. Directing takes a lot of experimental work. Understanding the characters requires deep introspection. I am itching to see what the team brings to the stage.”

Tickets for the Liquidation are $25 per person and can be purchased online via Brown Paper Tickets at gbpliquidation.bpt.me. There will be four opportunities to see the show: Friday, February 28 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday, March 1 at 2 pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door while they last. There will be items available for raffle; raffle tickets can be purchased via cash or Venmo. Seating is limited, so GBP strongly recommends buying tickets online.

This production is set in the round and has some interactive elements. The audience will be seated within the set. The play includes references to, or representations of, the following: drug and alcohol use, intimacy, sexual intercourse, implied masturbation, implied nudity, partial nudity, same-sex kissing, suicide, and abortion.

About Green Buffalo Productions – Green Buffalo Productions is a team of young professionals working in theatre, art, and creative writing. Each of their team members brings distinct talents to the company, ensuring they can oversee every step of the production process. Their mission is to bring attention to underrepresented voices in the Western New York Community by producing new works of theater and providing resources for unpublished writers. Their three main objectives are: to foster the creation and production of original works of theater; to provide opportunities for marginalized writers and performers by remaining accessible and encouraging; and to enrich the community through meaningful collaboration.

More information about Green Buffalo Productions events and services can be found on their website: greenbuffaloproductions.weebly.com. You can also follow GBP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or send them an email at greenbuffaloproductions@gmail.com.