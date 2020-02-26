Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Hyatt’s All Things Creative – Classes, Workshops, Talks, Art Demos… and Birthday Parties!

Every week, Hyatt’s All Things Creative offers a number of sketching and drawing classes for a wide range of ages and talents. From calligraphy to cartooning, these classes are taught by experts in their realm. Other classes are Portraits in Watercolor, Old Master Techniques in Oil Painting, Advanced Acrylics: Creating Texture, Intro to Pastels, Figure Drawing, and Luminescent Skies in Watercolor.

On top of that, there a ton of artist talks and workshops, held on an ongoing basis, including Makers Workshop: Acrylic Pouring and Art Talks: Discover the Basics of Screen Printing. All of these classes, workshops, and events can be found on this Facebook event page. It is also interesting to note that Hyatt’s hosts birthday parties for kids.

Click here to see Adult Classes coming up, or stop in to learn about children’s and teen classes. People can also pop by the shop any Saturday for Free Art Demos – click here to learn more.

Whatever your art bag contains, Hyatt’s All Things Creative is ready and able to accommodate. So often we think that the store is simply a place to shop, but there is a lot more to it. After all they are ‘the largest art store in the United States.’

Hyatt’s All Things Creative | 1941 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207 | (800) 234-9288 | Facebook

