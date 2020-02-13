Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Grant Street Streetscape Public Meeting

On Thursday, February 27, GObike Buffalo, in partnership with Assembly Member Sean Ryan and Councilmember David Rivera, will host a Grant Street Streetscape Public Meeting that will help to shape the future of the street, and the neighborhood, similar to what we are seeing take place on Allen Street. And similar to Allen Street, Grant Street could certainly use some love. There really couldn’t be a better time to rethink the dynamics of this street, especially due to the varied composition of businesses that currently exist, from old world food purveyors to hip shops. In order to take Grant Street to its next evolutionary stage, a streetscape redesign is in order. 

“Together, we’ll envision a Grant Street designed to support small business, ensure the safety and access for residents and invite tourists and visitors to go for a stroll.” – GObike Buffalo

There are so many strong components that make Grant Street a logical candidate for a makeover. While the street has got great urban density, it’s a bit haggard. Hopefully a boost in infrastructure amenities will lead to other success stories. More often than not, along with infrastructure enhancements come investments from the private sector. In Grant Street’s case, building owners also need to put some skin in the game – there are some real sad sacks that need to be addressed. This is the perfect time to get everyone on the same page, towards creating a vibrant, safe, clean, diverse, and walkable street.

Grant Street Streetscape Public Meeting

February 27, 2020

6-7:30 pm

429 Plymouth Avenue (former Buffalo Public School 77)

Initiated by Assembly member Sean Ryan, this project was funded by the John R. Oishei Foundation and Council member David Rivera.

