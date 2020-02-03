“GOAT” Fund Me! Let’s Goat Buffalo’s New Goat Tote

2019 was a great year for Let’s Goat Buffalo, a goatscaping crew that rescues goats and puts them to work doing what they love to do most – eat invasive and overgrown plants. It was a year that saw the organization reach a self sustaining level, which will continue into 2020 thanks to having a fully booked schedule. Because of the year’s successes, it’s time to grow by adding a second herd to the mix.
But adding a second herd is not as easy as it seems, primarily because it means that the goats must be transported to job sites. The original herd had access to a snazzy trailer, making it possible to get the seven member crew around town. Now, by doubling that number, it’s time to retrofit a vintage school bus, according to owner/operator Jen Zeitler, who is calling the new vehicle The Goat Tote.
Once converted, The Goat Tote will be used to transport the goats and the workers in comfort, while providing air conditioned shelter at job sites. Zeitler recently purchased the bus, and is now raising funds to get it in working order. To that end, she has set up a crowdfunding page, where animal lovers, environmentalists, etc. can contribute to the growth of the socially driven enterprise. The funds that are raised will go towards the conversion of the vintage bus into a mobile transportation unit for the new herd, which means that Buffalo landscapes will be healthier and happier in the process.
To learn more about the conversion of the bus into a new self contained transportation unit, visit this GoFundMe page.