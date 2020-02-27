Getting Back to Nature: The North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Living Shoreline Project

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has outlined its North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Living Shoreline Project that will one day see a semi-lifeless landscape along Tonawanda Creek transitioned into a thriving 12-acre park. This park – the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden – is located at 1825 Sweeney Street. Once complete, specimen trees, shrubs and flowers, will replace the lawn and a section of the parking lot and roadway inside the project area.
Along the waterline, a riparian buffer will be implemented, with a spawning substrate. The park will feature a bioswale system and wet meadow, with natural habitat features (in-water habitat logs, shoreline snags, bird boxes, etc.) Ultimately, the parkscape will be a mixture of public amenities that will co-exist with the more natural park features. The added green infrastructure and bio-retention features will help to collect and filter runoff. Another goal is to restore aquatic, riparian, and upland habitats, while creating a seamless transition between the land and water, according to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.
Project assets include:
- Provide for more natural shoreline protections to reduce erosion.
- Establish much needed fish spawning and resting habitats along Tonawanda Creek, supporting such species as walleye and northern pike.
- Create an adequate riparian buffer environment that supports lower water temperatures and native habitat for numerous wildlife species.
- Provide natural green infrastructure that improves water quality in the creek.
- Allow for public access within the project area.
- Improve the sustainability of the shoreline environment.
It is the responsibility of the City of North Tonawanda (North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization – NTBGO) to maintain this park, which should be a considerably easier task moving forward due to the enhanced natural and self-sustaining form (gardening over mowing). Other park features include a gazebo and a public paddlesport launch on the western banks of the Erie Canal/Tonawanda Creek just north of East Robinson Street. New low-impact paths and interpretive signage will be implemented as part of the Living Shoreline Project.
This shoreline project will amplify the hard work by NTBGO in recent years to develop “a scenic destination along the Erie Canal for our community to enjoy.” NTBGO is currently in the process of raising funds to build a bee hive. Anyone that would like to donate to the cause can do so by visiting this page. You can also click here to view photos of the existing rain garden, butterfly garden, and other projects (see the blog).
Living Shoreline Project participants include:
- Greenway Ecological Standing Committee | Funder
- Canal Corporation | Landowner
- North Tonawanda | Collaborator & Land Manager
- North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization | Project Partner & Steward
- Wendel Architecture & Engineering | Design Consultant
Photos courtesy Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper