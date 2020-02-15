Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Park Meadow Place Unit Sold

Ogiony Development has sold its first unit at its Park Meadow Place development in North Buffalo. Jeffrey Bochiechio paid $510,000 for the townhouse. There are three other units in the project that’s located at the corner of Delaware and Bedford avenues.

From the listing:

The Park Meadow Place Townhomes feature 10′ ceilings throughout the 1st floor, along with maple hardwood floors & superior kitchen finishes. Copper farmhouse sink and rangehood, along with gorgeous granite counters and island. Huge master suite with ‘smart shower’ and a stand-alone soaking tub. Built-in Sonos speakers, Nest thermostat, full basement w/ egress, central vacuum and 2nd floor laundry are just some of the extra amenities. Eldorado stone fireplace w/ built-ins flank the gas fireplace. Two-car attached garage & 2nd floor covered porch offer amenities rarely found in the city. Finished model for sale or choose your own finishes on the three other units.

Two other units are currently listed for sale: the model unit at $679,900 and another for $569,900. Each feature three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2,463 sq.ft. of living space.

