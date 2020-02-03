Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

February ArtLab 2020

When musicians want to test out a new song, they play for people. That usually means that they must form a band and play on stage during a concert. There are not a lot of other options to get heard, especially when one is trying to get some constructive feedback. Same with artists. An artist can always show a new work to some friends, but in order to get constructive feedback, it’s best to show at a gallery, where many people will view the painting, sculpture, etc.

Join ArtLab for an open multi-disciplinary critique: all media welcome.

Fortunately for artists, there is another road to take when trying to get feedback – support and criticism. It’s called ArtLab, and not only is it a great way to connect with other artists and gallery owners, the group also allows artists to bring along their works to see what others think and feel about them.

In a nutshell, ArtLab is a critic group – and a support group – for artists. Members are welcome to share their works, or sit in on the meetings to observe and offer constructive insight. 

If you want to share work:

  1. Bring some art you’re working on, and equipment to share if you need anything specialized like speakers, etc.
  2. Be prepared to talk about it for a few minutes: great crits happen when artists have a question or two ready for the group so they can get the feedback they need.
  3. Be prepared for feedback and ideas

For more information, you can search for the group meetings on Facebook. The next ArtLab event takes place on Wednesday, February 5, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Project 308 Gallery – 308 Oliver St, North Tonawanda, New York 14120.

