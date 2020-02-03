February ArtLab 2020

When musicians want to test out a new song, they play for people. That usually means that they must form a band and play on stage during a concert. There are not a lot of other options to get heard, especially when one is trying to get some constructive feedback. Same with artists. An artist can always show a new work to some friends, but in order to get constructive feedback, it’s best to show at a gallery, where many people will view the painting, sculpture, etc.
Join ArtLab for an open multi-disciplinary critique: all media welcome.
Fortunately for artists, there is another road to take when trying to get feedback – support and criticism. It’s called ArtLab, and not only is it a great way to connect with other artists and gallery owners, the group also allows artists to bring along their works to see what others think and feel about them.
In a nutshell, ArtLab is a critic group – and a support group – for artists. Members are welcome to share their works, or sit in on the meetings to observe and offer constructive insight.
If you want to share work:
- Bring some art you’re working on, and equipment to share if you need anything specialized like speakers, etc.
- Be prepared to talk about it for a few minutes: great crits happen when artists have a question or two ready for the group so they can get the feedback they need.
- Be prepared for feedback and ideas
For more information, you can search for the group meetings on Facebook. The next ArtLab event takes place on Wednesday, February 5, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Project 308 Gallery – 308 Oliver St, North Tonawanda, New York 14120.